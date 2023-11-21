Advertise With Us
“Journey To Bethlehem”

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM is a story about a young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility. A young man torn between love and honor. A jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown. This live-action Christmas musical adventure for the entire family weaves classic Christmas melodies with humor, faith and new pop songs in a retelling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. A unique new entry into the collection of holiday classic movies, this epic Christmas musical is unlike any before it.

JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM stars Fiona Palomo (“Outer Banks”, “Control Z”) and Milo Manheim (Disney’s ZOMBIES series, Prom Pact, School Spirits), along with Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas (PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY). Also starring MŌRIAH (BECAUSE OF GRACIA), Stephanie Gil (FATIMA), 4x Grammy© award-winning Joel Smallbone (PRICELESS) from the pop duo FOR KING + COUNTRY and multiple Grammy© award-winning Lecrae, Rizwan Manji (WEDDING SEASON, “Schitt’s Creek”), Geno Segers (Perfect Harmony, BONE TOMAHAWK), and Omid Djalili (GLADIATOR, THE MUMMY).

