MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s (MAMGA) Thanksgiving Service Project is happening tomorrow from 10am til 1pm at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile.

The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s (MAMGA) Thanksgiving Service Project:

•Providing backpacks with hygiene toiletries, socks, ponchos, skull caps, jumpsuits, etc.

•Suite of showers for the needy and homeless

•providing a caterer dinner

•tables with social services for sustainability if desired

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.