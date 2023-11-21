Advertise With Us
MAMGA Thanksgiving Service Project

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s (MAMGA) Thanksgiving Service Project is happening tomorrow from 10am til 1pm at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile.

•Providing backpacks with hygiene toiletries, socks, ponchos, skull caps, jumpsuits, etc.

•Suite of showers for the needy and homeless

•providing a caterer dinner

•tables with social services for sustainability if desired

