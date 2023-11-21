Advertise With Us
Melissa Bernstein talks about Lifelines, a sensory immersion brand

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays can be stressful for some, and Melissa Bernstein, Co-founder of Melissa & Doug Toys, Co-founder Lifelines, LLC, has a few tips and tools that can help relieve stress.

Bernstein has introduced sensory immersion tools for adults to help de-stress, calm the mind and boost the mood.

The toymaker and successful entrepreneur talks about her new venture on Studio10 and shares some of her favorite products.

To learn more about Lifelines and the products, click HERE.

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
