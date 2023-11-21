Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Fire-Rescue offers tips for fire safety in the kitchen

Mobile Fire-Rescue offers tips for fire safety in the kitchen
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote safe cooking this holiday season.

MFRD points to these reminders to keep your and your family safe from fire:

· Never leave cooking food unattended

· Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food

· Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking

· Keep children at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried

· Consider purchasing an infrared fryer, air fryer or electric turkey fryer as turkey fryers that use cooking oil are not safe. These fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns.

To find out more about fire safety in Mobile, visit the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

MPD looking for suspects in armed robbery in Texas Roadhouse parking lot
MPD looking for suspects in armed robbery in Texas Roadhouse parking lot
Chantell Weekley is accused of assaulting her 75-year-old roommate.
Woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate
Chantell Weekley is accused of assaulting her 75-year-old roommate.
Woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate
Ted Gillespie is accused of wounding the victim and almost hitting 8-year-old girl.
Coden man pleads not guilty to firing shotgun at neighbor, child