Mobile Fire-Rescue offers tips for fire safety in the kitchen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote safe cooking this holiday season.

MFRD points to these reminders to keep your and your family safe from fire:

· Never leave cooking food unattended

· Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food

· Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking

· Keep children at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried

· Consider purchasing an infrared fryer, air fryer or electric turkey fryer as turkey fryers that use cooking oil are not safe. These fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns.

To find out more about fire safety in Mobile, visit the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s website.

