Mobile woman accused in stabbing

Jamykhial Spanks
Jamykhial Spanks(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An argument early Monday morning allegedly led a Mobile woman to stab someone, authorities said.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Hillcrest Estate Apartments in the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:14 a.m. Monday for a reported assault. Investigators said that a known woman, identified as 20-year-old Jamykhial Spanks, stabbed the victim during an argument, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spanks was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree assault. Her bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday, jail records show.

