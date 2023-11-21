Advertise With Us
MPD looking for suspects in armed robbery in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is hunting for the people who pulled off an armed hold-up in the parking lot of a busy Airport Boulevard Restaurant.

The incident happened around 6:22 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse at 6150 Airport Blvd.

According to investigators, the victims were walking to their car when another car pulled up alongside them and someone inside pointed a gun at them, demanding the victim’s wallet. The victim handed over the wallet and no one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about this armed holdup is asked to call the Mobile Police Department.

