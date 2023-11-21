Advertise With Us
MPD: Man shot at carwash

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after one person was hit by gunfire while at a carwash Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to an assault. According to investigators, the victim said he was at a carwash when he heard gunshots and was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle for treatment. Police gave no information about the severity of his injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

