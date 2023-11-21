Orange Beach’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sights and sounds of Christmas will be here before you can say “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”. To help fill everyone with holiday cheer, the City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will be presenting the 3rd Annual “Visions of Christmas” show Nov. 30-Dec. 2. All three dates will have 7 p.m. show times; there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 2, only.

The Christmas variety show will be held at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center to “help kick off the entire holiday season” with a combination of musical styles ranging from classical to rock n’ roll versions of holiday songs with “something for everyone to enjoy”, according to E.E. Music Director Caleb Pittman

Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston said, “‘Visions of Christmas’ has been a community favorite because it creates an atmosphere of hope and happiness for the coming new year and is something the whole family can enjoy together,” she said. Pittman echoed this sentiment saying “we work to bring people together for a very special show which aims to bring something special to everyone,” he said.

This year’s program will have some recurring themes and comedic elements. But, even for those who have seen past V.O.C. performances, “It will never be the same show; we always have some (Christmas) surprises,” he said, adding a wink.

Pittman indicated he is also proud of the returning partnership with Toys 4 Tots that has a positive impact “through the generosity of our community and has been able to help children across the globe (and here in Baldwin County), and that’s really special,” he said.

The P.A.C. will serve as a Toys 4 Tots collection point during the performances. For those wanting to bring a Toys 4 Toys contribution, a new, unwrapped toy is requested.

With the majority of the E.E. Music staff being University of Mobile Alumni, the original framework for V.O.C. stems from participating in the university’s annual “Christmas Spectacular” as undergrads. “We hope to put a smile on people’s faces, while we also get to share the reason for the season,” Pittman added.

On the heels of this past summer’s rock tribute show, “Dream On,” where there was an emphasis on the “stage performance” aspect and the pressure of performing “some of the greatest rock songs of the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Pittman explained V.O.C. requires a different musical mentality because it is a “more formal” program with solos, duets, ensembles, and full choirs with some eight part harmonies.”

Describing both shows as “difficult in their own right,” Pittman said the talented people of this community “have always stepped up to the plate and done a wonderful job.”

There is a return engagement of “Dream On” slated for February 22-24 due to the immensely positive response from the July shows.

Based on prior response to this event, Langston said they are expecting “ticket demand for V.O.C. to be very substantial. Although admission to the show is free, reservations are required to ensure available seating,” she said.

Tickets are currently available at www.orangebeachal.gov/performingarts. The P.A.C. box office can be reached at (251) 923-0043. The box office hours are from 3:30-6 p.m. on weekdays. For further information, email – jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov. The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Rd. on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

