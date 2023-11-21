Precautions to take as doctors see rise in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials in Alabama are warning people to stay cautious of their health as they are seeing a rise in flu cases.

Leaders with the Centers for Disease Control say that Alabama is already seeing hundreds of flu cases, and they caution that these numbers are most likely going to get worse over the holiday.

Medical professionals say that there are precautions that people can take to decrease the chance they get sick this holiday. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health notes some proactive measures include washing your hands, getting vaccinated and staying home or going to the doctor if you start feeling sick. He also recommends that people who are immunocompromised take extra precautions.

“What we recommend is that each person makes a decision based on their individual risks about being around other people, potentially people who might not be showing symptoms of illness and still be infected, children, for example, that they stay updated on their vaccines and that they understand their treatments and they evaluate their individual’s health risks in consultation with their physician or healthcare provider,” says Dr. Stubblefield.

According to health experts, the main factors that make the holidays a prime time to see flu cases are gatherings and travel. Experts say that in those situations, there is a high likelihood of coming into contact with people who are contagious, thus pushing flu cases up.

