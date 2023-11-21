Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prodisee Pantry giving away Thanksgiving food to Baldwin County families

The food distribution will continue until 11:30 a.m.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - In a heartwarming effort to support the community during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, nonprofit organization, Prodisee Pantry hosted its final distribution event Tuesday morning.

The event took place at their location in Spanish Fort, providing essential food items to families in need.

A shopping cart full of various food items were given away to ensure families would have the necessary ingredients for a wholesome Thanksgiving feast.

“A shopping cart full of cranberry, green beans, stuffing... all of the things that you would need to set up a Thanksgiving feast, as well as our regular food allotment for those who are struggling,” explained Prodisee Pantry’s Executive Director, Deann Servos.

“I got me a huge turkey, real nice … turkey. I seen some grapes in there,” said Brenda McPherson. “I don’t know what else is in there. I didn’t look through the bags. But it’s just a backseat full of food, a backseat full of food.”

McPherson, a grateful recipient of the aid, expressed her appreciation saying, “If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. Honestly. This place really does help out people in need.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident

Latest News

Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Prodisee Pantry giving away Thanksgiving food to Baldwin County families
Prodisee Pantry giving away Thanksgiving food to Baldwin County families
Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Train-vehicle crash closes section of Bellingrath Road
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense