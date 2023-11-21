Prodisee Pantry giving away Thanksgiving food to Baldwin County families

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - In a heartwarming effort to support the community during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, nonprofit organization, Prodisee Pantry hosted its final distribution event Tuesday morning.

The event took place at their location in Spanish Fort, providing essential food items to families in need.

A shopping cart full of various food items were given away to ensure families would have the necessary ingredients for a wholesome Thanksgiving feast.

“A shopping cart full of cranberry, green beans, stuffing... all of the things that you would need to set up a Thanksgiving feast, as well as our regular food allotment for those who are struggling,” explained Prodisee Pantry’s Executive Director, Deann Servos.

“I got me a huge turkey, real nice … turkey. I seen some grapes in there,” said Brenda McPherson. “I don’t know what else is in there. I didn’t look through the bags. But it’s just a backseat full of food, a backseat full of food.”

McPherson, a grateful recipient of the aid, expressed her appreciation saying, “If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. Honestly. This place really does help out people in need.”

