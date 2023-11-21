Seizure of guns shows why cops go after marijuana traffickers, Mobile County sheriff says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of recent operations shows a crime suppression unit started over the summer continues to bear fruit, according to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

The first involves a search warrant that Burch said shut down a location used for drug dealing and resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs. The other involved the arrest of a pair of ex-convicts who led deputies on a high-speed chase, he said.

“We had a large operation a couple months ago,” he said. “And we continued our efforts there but on a smaller scale, because we also are paying attention to other areas of the county that they’ve been working.”

Deputies got tips about drug dealers operating out of an abandoned apartment on a dead-end street in Prichard. Burch said investigators witnessed drug transactions – involving quantifies exceeding personal-use amounts – and saw men with guns standing guard.

“Sadly, we had to watch several vehicles drive away with what we knew there were drugs, but we didn’t have a warrant for the house just yet,” he said.

When deputies did get the warrant, they hit pay dirt, seizing a large amount of marijuana plus a number of AR-15 and SKS-type high-capacity guns and handguns. Burch said that kind of weaponry is Exhibit A for people who criticize law enforcement agencies for going after marijuana traffickers.

“That’s why we go after those who are distributing marijuana. … And for those who say, ‘You know, it’s a nonviolent-type case,’ I mean, look at all the guns – the illegal guns – that were seized from criminals who have an extensive violent criminal history,” he said.

Burch said he could not reveal details about the people inside the building, but he added that one of them is a suspect in a recent Prichard homicide.

The other recent operation resulted in the arrest two man after a brief car chase. Deputies said they had been on to Marlos S. Parrish, 44, of Prichard, and got an anonymous tip that he was in white Honda Odyssey with drugs. He and a passenger sped away from Main Street and Wasson Avenue in Prichard, reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to court records. The Honda ended up colliding with another vehicle, Burch said.

“Both of them threw bookbags out of the vehicle during the chase, which were recovered, and the drugs were in them,” he said.

Those drugs included marijuana and more than 200 grams of fentanyl – a deadly amount that would trigger mandatory life prison sentences for the defendants if convicted. Parrish and his passenger, Robert James Bradley, 45, of Mobile, both were on parole. Because of that, a judge on Tuesday denied bail and set their arraignments for Wednesday.

“Both have histories, and drug histories,” the sheriff said. “And what we’ve seen in a lot of these cases is, you know, people who are involved in drug sales, regardless how many times they get arrested or how many times they go to prison they don’t stop.”

Meanwhile, Burch said, the work of the crime suppression unit will continue.

“We will, you know, take the fight to wherever the fight brings us,” he said.

