Semmes, Prichard getting into holiday spirit

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several more local communities are getting into the holiday spirit with tree lightings and parades.

Hundreds of people packed Honor Park for a winter wonderland Saturday as the city of Semmes held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Families enjoyed a free ice skating rink and photo ops with Santa. There was some local entertainment as kids took the spotlight singing classic Christmas carols for the crowd.

The Semmes Christmas parade is Dec. 9, with the festivities kicking off at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the city of Prichard is gearing up to make things merry and bright for its residents.

The city will be holding its annual tree lighting ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 25 with festivities getting underway at 5 p.m. in downtown Prichard.

