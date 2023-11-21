Severe weather alert through this morning

(WALA) - We’ve got lots of rain/storms on the radar this morning but the coverage will gradually weaken as the day goes on. The strongest storms will move East during the day so those of you that live East of I-65 will have to be on guard for severe weather the longest.

Highs today will reach the mid-70s again, but with a cold front moving in behind the rain/storms we’ll see cooler and less humid air pushing in. Temps will drop to about 50 degrees by daybreak Wednesday and the high tomorrow will barely make 60 degrees so if you’re a fan of cooler weather over Thanksgiving weekend then you’ll love the forecast ahead.

Highs will stay in the 58-60 degree range Wednesday through Friday with weekend highs in the mid to low 60s. Mornings will stay in the mid 40s through the holiday weekend so no freezes but definitely cooler than it’s been the last several days. There may be a few scattered cold showers over Thanksgiving and Black Friday but it wouldn’t be anything heavy.

