Severe weather alert for tonight

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - A few scattered showers and storms are possible through the evening, but nothing severe is expected until later tonight.

Later in the evening, the threat of strong to severe storms goes up. There will be a number of storms around through the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday morning. The first strong storms will likely develop around 10 p.m. and increase in coverage around midnight.

The storms will slowly track eastward during the overnight hours. The main threat will be strong winds and isolated short-lived tornadoes.

It will still be quite stormy around daybreak on Tuesday, but the storms will be moving east and weakening. By late morning things should wind down and there will only be spotty showers around by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be quiet and cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

It will be cloudy and cool on Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 50s. A Gulf low could bring a few showers late that evening, but the better chances of rain will be on Black Friday.

