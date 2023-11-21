Advertise With Us
Sorority provides pre-Thanksgiving meal to Mobile police officers

The meal fed about 45 officers at the 1st Precinct.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers at the 1st Precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway got a special holiday treat Monday thanks to one sorority.

For the second year in a row, local members of Zeta Phi Beta provided a pre-Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. They said it’s their way of showing their appreciation for the women and men in blue, and the officers were very thankful.

“We just want to show them that we care and that we support them and that every day their life is on the line, but we’re praying for them. We just want to show some love,” said Lela Tunstall of Zeta Phi Beta.

MPD Capt. Lee Laffitte said of the event: “It shows the officers that they’re appreciated. It shows the officers that the community is supporting them in what they’re doing to protect our community. It’s just a great organization (and) a great thing they’re doing for us.”

Zeta Phi Beta was able to feed about 45 officers.

