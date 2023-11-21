Advertise With Us
Strong to severe storms possible on east side of Mobile Bay

By Jennifer Lambers
Updated: 48 minutes ago
We received a lot of much-needed rainfall last night across the Gulf Coast, with many areas reporting between 3 to 5 inches of rainfall. We will continue to see overcast skies today, with isolated to scattered showers possible early this afternoon. Some strong to severe storms are still possible on the east side of Mobile Bay. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and the lower 50s.

Rip current risks are high today.

Tomorrow, we will turn cooler with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-50s and the lower-60s. We will continue to stay overcast, but also dry.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will fall into the 50s with overcast skies continuing.

Have a great day!

