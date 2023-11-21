Thanksgiving Treat: Pumpkin Shaped Cheeseball

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our producer Danielle makes a cheeseball for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

· cream cheese

· chive and onion cream cheese spread

· spices: salt, pepper, and garlic powder

· sharp cheddar cheese: freshly grated

· a stem from a bell pepper or pretzel: to make the stem on your cheese ball shaped pumpkin

Steps:

Beat together the softened cream cheese block, chive & onion spread, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and 1 ¼ cups of the shredded sharp cheddar cheese until well combined.

Place a double layer of cling wrap out on the counter, long enough to wrap the cheese ball in. Sprinkle ⅓ cup of cheddar cheese onto the cling wrap where the bottom of the cheese ball will sit. Place the cheese ball batter onto the cheese.

Use the remaining shredded cheese on the top and sides to cover the cheese ball. Wrap up the cheese ball in the cling wrap. This will give the ball the pumpkin color.

Use thick rubber bands to double wrap the cheese ball into a pumpkin shape as pictured below. You will want to make sure they are sturdy rubber bands to ensure the ball gets the indents in it.

Chill the cheese ball in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight), then remove the rubber bands. Cut a bell pepper stem off and place it on top of the cheese ball.

