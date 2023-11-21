Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parts of U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road are closed this morning after a reported accident involving a train and a vehicle.

Crews were dispatched for a report of a vehicle fire and a train accident.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more on this developing story.

Crews with CSX and first responders have been on the scene since around 5 a.m.

The Mobile Police Department said the accident has led to road closures. Bellingrath Road to Peary Road is shut down all the way to Highway 90. Cary Hamilton Road is also closed to traffic.

The MPD said motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the area of the accident.

