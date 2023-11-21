Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say
Train-vehicle accident reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Train-vehicle accident reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road