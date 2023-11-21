Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday evening that two men were arrested today in Harrison County on criminal charges related to their alleged transportation of 12 kilograms of fentanyl while driving on Interstate 10 in Biloxi.

According to court documents, John Lee Price, III, and Ahmed Karim Barrie were pulled over by a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on Interstate 10 West near the Woolmarket exit. They were in a pick-up truck pulling a horse trailer when the driver of the vehicle was seen weaving through lanes and striking the lane divider multiple times.

During the traffic stop, the Sergeant noticed the smell of marijuana, which led to the request of a narcotics dog to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. According to the Attorney’s Office, the two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and field-tested as roughly 12 kilograms of fentanyl and were taken into custody.

Price and Barrie are both charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

