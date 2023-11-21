Advertise With Us
Woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate

Chantell Weekley is accused of assaulting her 75-year-old roommate.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested this woman accused of assaulting her 75-year-old roommate during an argument Friday.

Chantell Weekly was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree elderly abuse and neglect, according to jail record.

Mobile police responded to the incident the 7000 block of San Marino Drive in and learned that the Weekley had allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old female roommate. Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be all right.

Weekley was released from Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday afternoon and has a court appearance scheduled Dec. 4, jail records show.

