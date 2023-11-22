MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 51st Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow is November 23 – 24.

The two-day festival is put on by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and celebrates all tribes as they share their traditions with friends, family, and local citizens.

Visitors can enjoy a dance contest, a drum contest, the Poarch Creek Indian Princess contest, unique crafts and goods for sale, food, and much more!

The event is being held at 6477 Jack Springs Road in Atmore, Alabama.

Admission:

$15 for both days, $10 for one day

6 and under enter for free

Gates open at 10 a.m.

For more details on the schedule and all activities, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.