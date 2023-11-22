Advertise With Us
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts burn ban in southern part of state

Since the no burn order went into effect on Nov. 9, a total of 86 wildfires have burned approximately 278 acres of land in Alabama.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama is easing restrictions on outdoor burning is some parts of the state.

Effective today, the Alabama Forestry Commission is lifting all burn restrictions in 33 counties in the southern half of the state.

Across the northern half of the state, a no burn order will be reduced to a fire alert in 23 counties. The remaining 11 counties did not get enough rain to reduce drought conditions and will remain under Gov. Kay Ivey’s no burn order.

