‘Armed and dangerous’: Escambia County deputies seek man accused of killing wife in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting his wife to death early this morning.

Darryl Walker is wanted in connection with the homicide and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities stated on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meadson Road around 5:30 a.m. and found a 35-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities said they believe 36-year-old Darryl Walker shot his wife and then fled the scene.

Walker is driving in a black 2020 Hyundai Veloster with Florida tag #BG10PN.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

