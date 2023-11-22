Arraignment postponed (again) for man accused of mistaken-identity killing of Mobile veteran

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill, the man accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-man in a mistaken-identity murder, had his arraignment postponed Tuesday.

Again.

A Mobile County grand jury indicted Merrill in March, but his arraignment has been postponed several times for various reasons.

Prosecutors allege that Merrill, 31, became enraged in June 2021 when his girlfriend got caught in the crossfire during a dispute between two men in the 500 block of Williams Street. That dispute ended with the shooting death of James Walters. Police at the time said Walters pulled a gun first, and investigators deemed the shooting self-defense.

But a 23-year-old woman suffered an accidental gunshot, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. Prosecutors contend her boyfriend, Merrill, found out about the shooting and went to Pathways Apartments on Florida Street seeking revenge.

But authorities allege that Merrill kicked in the wrong door, fatally shooting James Alonzo Jones, a military veteran who was on dialysis.

Merrill was set to be arraigned in April for murder and an unrelated cocaine trafficking charge, but he passed a note to staffers as Mobile County Metro Jail reading, “I refuse to come to court,” according to a judge’s order.

So Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks set a Zoom hearing for June from the state prison where Merrill was sent for an unrelated conviction. At that time, the defendant insisted on appearing in person, and Brooks reset the arraignment for July. But court records show that Merrill missed that hearing because the Alabama Department of Corrections failed to transport him.

A court official told FOX10 news that the latest setting of the arraignment for Tuesday had to be postponed because of medical issues with a number of the prisoners at Metro Jail.

Merrill now will be arraigned Dec. 13.

