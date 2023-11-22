Big travel expectations mean more people on the road and in airports Thanksgiving weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Tens of millions of people across the country are hitting the roads and taking to the skies this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA, 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday, about 2% more than last year.

TSA is preparing to screen 30 million travelers across the country. If you’re flying, plan ahead and sign up for notifications about your specific flight via email or text. The TSA stresses that everyone should know what you can pack in your carry-on bag and what you need to check.

There is good news for flyers. According to the FAA, across the National Airspace System, 2023 has had the lowest cancellation rates in five years- even lower than before the pandemic.

Most Thanksgiving travelers, more than 49 million of them, will drive to their destinations. Those drivers can expect to see the cheapest gas prices since 2020.

The busiest travel times this week are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, AAA says the WORST time to travel will be Wednesday between 2:00-6:00 p.m. Then, the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be another busy travel day.

