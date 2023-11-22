Christmas events in the City of Gulf Shores
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas is just around the corner, and the City of Gulf Shores is once again gearing up to celebrate with a full array of holiday events. Whether it’s eating Breakfast with the man in red, or listening to Christmas classics at the Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert, families of all ages are invited to join in the excitement of the season at the following events:
Community Christmas at Sims Park
- December 1
- 6-8 p.m.
- Johnnie Sims Park
The Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert
- December 5
- 7 p.m.
- Erie H. Meyer Civic Center
Movies at Meyer Park – ELF
- December 14
- 6 p.m.
- Meyer Park
Breakfast with Santa
- December 16
- 8 a.m.
- Erie H. Meyer Civic Center
For more information on these events, please visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov/Christmas.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.