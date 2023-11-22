Christmas events in the City of Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas is just around the corner, and the City of Gulf Shores is once again gearing up to celebrate with a full array of holiday events. Whether it’s eating Breakfast with the man in red, or listening to Christmas classics at the Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert, families of all ages are invited to join in the excitement of the season at the following events:

Community Christmas at Sims Park

December 1

6-8 p.m.

Johnnie Sims Park

The Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert

December 5

7 p.m.

Erie H. Meyer Civic Center

Movies at Meyer Park – ELF

December 14

6 p.m.

Meyer Park

Breakfast with Santa

December 16

8 a.m.

Erie H. Meyer Civic Center

For more information on these events, please visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov/Christmas.

