Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alex Crow, the controversial Catholic priest who left the country with a young woman back in July, has married the young woman according to a marriage certificate filed in the Mobile County Probate Court.

The record shows that Crow and Taylor Harrison, 18, signed the certificate on Friday, Nov 17 and the court received it on Monday, Nov 20.

The two went to Italy back in July, causing the Archdiocese of Mobile to ban Crow from performing any priestly duties.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office investigated Crow to see if he broke any laws before closing the case earlier this month saying no criminal charges would be filed.

