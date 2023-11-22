Court documents reveal teen had eight grams of marijuana, that resulted in deadly SWAT raid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has uncovered how much marijuana Mobile police officers allegedly found after a deadly, pre-dawn, SWAT raid last week.

16-year-old Randall Adjessom was shot and killed after police say he pointed a weapon at officers.

Police were actually there looking for Deangelo Adjessom on drug charges.

According to new court documents, Deangelo was in possession of eight grams of marijuana.

Court documents also show he had a digital scale.

During a press conference last week, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine spoke briefly about what brought his officers there.

“I don’t know what was found in the home is of huge significance. What you have to understand was that probable cause was developed,” Chief Prine said. “During this past week that would show that there was distribution of marijuana and not simply possession of it.”

The raid was carried out Monday morning at a home on Sheringham Drive.

Chief Prine says the teen pointed a laser-sighted pistol at officers, and one officer opened fire.

Police were looking for Deangelo Adjessom on charges of drug possession and distribution.

Something that didn’t sit well with some city council members.

“On a marijuana warrant? Come on! Do you know how many states right now are making marijuana legal? Legal! On a marijuana warrant,” District 2 Council Member William Carroll said.

Carroll along with several other city council members expressed their frustration with why the raid even happened.

This is the second Mobile police SWAT raid this year that left someone dead, who was unrelated to the search warrant.

“The 16-year-old kid that was killed yesterday was not even the kid we were looking for,” Carroll said. “That makes this a thousand times worse. It wasn’t like somebody killed somebody, but we entered that place like we were going to find a murderer!”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson has ordered a temporary halt to pre-dawn raids except in extraordinary circumstances.

Mayor Stimpson has also asked Kenyen Brown, the former U.S. Attorney in Mobile, to conduct a review of the department’s policies and training.

