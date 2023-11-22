Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and many people will be gathering with their families and friends. With uncles, cousins, aunts, and kids around it’s usually a great time to play some trivia games. If you are looking for a festive way to cap off your feast try these trivia questions.

Question: Which popular Christmas beverage is also called “milk punch?”

Answer: Eggnog

Question: What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?

Answer: Join in any reindeer games

Question: How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

Answer: Four

Question: In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

Answer: Paris

Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Answer: Cupid

Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

Answer: Germany

Question: According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the eighth day of Christmas?

Answer: Eight maids a milking

Question: Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”

Answer: Dr. Seuss

Question: Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?

Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner

Question: How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?

Answer: Feliz Navidad

