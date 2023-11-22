Advertise With Us
Hire One

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia

Lenise and Lacy Share Festive Facts
Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and many people will be gathering with their families and friends. With uncles, cousins, aunts, and kids around it’s usually a great time to play some trivia games. If you are looking for a festive way to cap off your feast try these trivia questions.

Question: Which popular Christmas beverage is also called “milk punch?”

Answer: Eggnog

Question: What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?

Answer: Join in any reindeer games

Question: How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

Answer: Four

Question: In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

Answer: Paris

Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Answer: Cupid

Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

Answer: Germany

Question: According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the eighth day of Christmas?

Answer: Eight maids a milking

Question: Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”

Answer: Dr. Seuss

Question: Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?

Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner

Question: How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?

Answer: Feliz Navidad

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church

Latest News

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia
Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia
Woman accused of killing her grandson pleads not guilty
Woman accused of killing her grandson pleads not guilty
Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement on Alex Crow getting married
Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement on Alex Crow getting married
Group donating Christmas stockings to homeless Mobile County students
Group donating Christmas stockings to homeless Mobile County students