Deck the Halls with Boughs of Trivia
Lenise and Lacy Share Festive Facts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and many people will be gathering with their families and friends. With uncles, cousins, aunts, and kids around it’s usually a great time to play some trivia games. If you are looking for a festive way to cap off your feast try these trivia questions.
Question: Which popular Christmas beverage is also called “milk punch?”
Answer: Eggnog
Question: What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?
Answer: Join in any reindeer games
Question: How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?
Answer: Four
Question: In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?
Answer: Paris
Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?
Answer: Cupid
Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?
Answer: Germany
Question: According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the eighth day of Christmas?
Answer: Eight maids a milking
Question: Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”
Answer: Dr. Seuss
Question: Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?
Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner
Question: How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?
Answer: Feliz Navidad
