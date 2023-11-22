Advertise With Us
Disney’s Frozen 10th Anniversary Celebration

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The global phenomenon that has brought joy to kids and families across the world is celebrating a milestone this holiday season. In this magical interview, Disney is kicking off Frozen’s 10th Anniversary celebration that recognizes the love many families have for this timeless story.

Parenting expert Joyce Brewer, the Emmy-Award winning host and creator of MommyTalkShow.com, is teaming with Disney to discuss what makes Frozen an iconic adventure. Joyce gives viewers and listeners a preview of the new 10th Anniversary Frozen-themed events and products available for the holidays, including educational and fun interactive toys, collector’s items and specialty clothing for Frozen fans of all ages. Don’t miss this kickoff of this magical celebration for one of the most beloved Disney movies of all time.

