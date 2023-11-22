Dry for busiest travel day

(WALA) - We ended up getting a blessing in the form of 2 inches of rain for many locations with the storms that blew through yesterday. Washington and Clarke counties saw 4″ of rain. The biggest blessing was that were NO severe weather warnings anywhere in our area.

Now, things will be dry for the biggest travel day of the year. There will be a little sunshine, but clouds will win the battle and it’s going to be much colder. Highs today will reach the low 60s. You’ll start Thanksgiving off in the low 40s with a high in the upper 50s and maybe a few isolated cold pockets of rain in the mix. Temps ease back up to the mid to low 60s for highs over the weekend but no major weather issues will be expected.

