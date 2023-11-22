Advertise With Us
Hire One

Families United Against Violence in Mobile Rally

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - John C. Young and John A. Forward both are representatives of Men United Against Violence in Mobile. They share details about the upcoming Family Rally.

Families United Against Violence in Mobile on Saturday December 2nd, 2023 at 0800 in the intersection on St. Francis Street and Conception Street then proceed to Mardi Gras Park for speakers and words of encouragement. The purpose is to set an example of strong family units in Mobile which will curtail violence begins everything starts at home.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense

Latest News

The 51st Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow
The 51st Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow
Families United Against Violence in Mobile Rally
Families United Against Violence in Mobile Rally
The 51st Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow
The 51st Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow
Bariatric surgery
Bariatric surgery