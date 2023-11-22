First ‘52nd Annual Magnolia Ball’ set for Jan. 5 in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball is coming to the Eastern Shore Jan. 5. The event has been made popular from the hit Hulu series “Love in Fairhope” which showcases five women at different stages in their lives looking for love.

The ball is fundraiser for Prodisee Pantry. Deann Servos from Prodisee Pantry and Claiborne Walsh of the show visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event.

First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball

Date: Jan. 5, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place: Daphne Civic Center.

Tickets: $75 per individual, $300 for a reserved half-table, and $600 for a reserved table.

