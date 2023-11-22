Advertise With Us
Hire One

First ‘52nd Annual Magnolia Ball’ set for Jan. 5 in Daphne

First ‘52nd Annual Magnolia Ball’ set for Jan. 5 in Daphne
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball is coming to the Eastern Shore Jan. 5. The event has been made popular from the hit Hulu series “Love in Fairhope” which showcases five women at different stages in their lives looking for love.

The ball is fundraiser for Prodisee Pantry. Deann Servos from Prodisee Pantry and Claiborne Walsh of the show visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event.

First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball

Date: Jan. 5, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place: Daphne Civic Center.

Tickets: $75 per individual, $300 for a reserved half-table, and $600 for a reserved table.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church

Latest News

Law Tigers: Case or no case?
Law Tigers: Case or no case?
Infirmary Health doctors discuss antibiotics
Infirmary Health doctors discuss antibiotics
The event will take place Tuesday at the Daphne Civic Center.
Career and job fair set Tuesday in Baldwin County
The event will take place Tuesday at the Daphne Civic Center.
Career and job fair set Tuesday in Baldwin County