Group donating Christmas stockings to homeless Mobile County students

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - In the spirit of giving, a passionate group of Christians is coming together to spread holiday cheer among Mobile County students.

Betty Houston, the founder of the group Families in Service to Him, is making Christmas a reality for some local students. “I just had this feeling that I needed to do something.”

For this initiative, the group is calling on the community to help stuff Christmas stockings that will be donated to homeless children enrolled in Mobile County Schools.

Houston emphasized the specific items still needed, “School supplies, small toys, toiletries—anything that you would put in your own child’s stocking.”

The group also needs more stockings. Jackie Schrader, a returning volunteer and Houston’s neighbor, expressed her motivation for helping.

“She told me what she did for Christmas for the children, and I thought it was a good idea,” said Schrader. “I usually love my grandchildren. I’ve got about 30 believe it or not…and I just love doing things for kids.”

Houston’s commitment goes beyond the holiday season. She starts shopping for this annual Christmas stocking giveaway the day after the stockings are delivered every year. With 3-400 stockings already filled, the items will be delivered to the Mobile County School Board next Wednesday.

“You just can’t imagine the joy that you get when you walk in and a teacher says, ‘Oh, we got some of your stockings. Thank you so much,‘ and the social workers deliver it. They just they just look like they’ve been given the Christmas themselves,” said Houston. “It’s just I can’t explain to you the joy that I feel.”

To make arrangements to donate items, visit the link to the organization’s Facebook page.

