Advertise With Us
Hire One

Group donating Christmas stockings to homeless Mobile County students

The group will be stuffing stockings and collecting stocking stuffers until 2 p.m. at Semmes First Baptist Church.
The group will be stuffing stockings and collecting stocking stuffers until 2 p.m. at Semmes First Baptist Church.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - In the spirit of giving, a passionate group of Christians is coming together to spread holiday cheer among Mobile County students.

Betty Houston, the founder of the group Families in Service to Him, is making Christmas a reality for some local students. “I just had this feeling that I needed to do something.”

For this initiative, the group is calling on the community to help stuff Christmas stockings that will be donated to homeless children enrolled in Mobile County Schools.

Houston emphasized the specific items still needed, “School supplies, small toys, toiletries—anything that you would put in your own child’s stocking.”

The group also needs more stockings. Jackie Schrader, a returning volunteer and Houston’s neighbor, expressed her motivation for helping.

“She told me what she did for Christmas for the children, and I thought it was a good idea,” said Schrader. “I usually love my grandchildren. I’ve got about 30 believe it or not…and I just love doing things for kids.”

Houston’s commitment goes beyond the holiday season. She starts shopping for this annual Christmas stocking giveaway the day after the stockings are delivered every year. With 3-400 stockings already filled, the items will be delivered to the Mobile County School Board next Wednesday.

“You just can’t imagine the joy that you get when you walk in and a teacher says, ‘Oh, we got some of your stockings. Thank you so much,‘ and the social workers deliver it. They just they just look like they’ve been given the Christmas themselves,” said Houston. “It’s just I can’t explain to you the joy that I feel.”

To make arrangements to donate items, visit the link to the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church

Latest News

MPD: Unknown suspect shoots, wounds teen
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot