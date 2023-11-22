Local legally-blind children and adults receive life-changing vision aids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas came early for 13 local children and adults with severe visual impairments.

They received donated high-tech video magnifiers and other visual assistive technology from Sight Savers of America.

One of the devices — an Onyx video magnifier — is a desktop device that uses a special camera and monitor to enhance contrast and magnify objects up to 118 times. Sight Savers says this device is life-changing.

“You know, you just hear different stories from different people about how it impacts their lives,” said Dr. Dawn DeCarlo.

“So, one of the women that was helped this morning has three little kids. She can’t read books to them because she can’t see them. Well, now she can,” DeCarlo said. “And she’s a stay-at-home mom She needs to see how much Tylenol to give a sick child. So, it’s life-changing in terms of her ability to do her essential functions as a mom but also if she just wants to read a book for herself. So, it’s going to be life-changing in every way.”

Staff from Sight Savers trained each person on how to use the video magnifiers before they were able to take them home The training took place at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Mobile Regional Center.

