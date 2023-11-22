Advertise With Us
Man arrested for allegedly stealing copper from Alabama Power in Semmes

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department arrested a Creola man accused of stealing copper wire from Alabama Power.

Anthony Sutton, 38, was charged with unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, possession of burglary tools and first-degree theft of property.

Police said that Sutton and another man, who authorities didn’t identify, went inside an Alabama power substation on Lott Road near Jack Williams Road and cut several large pieces of copper wire.

Semmes PD said they are working with Alabama Power to assess the dollar amount of the damage.

According to authorities, electric service was interrupted for a short time while crews worked to make repairs.

Sutton remained in Mobile County Metro Jail as of Tuesday evening.

