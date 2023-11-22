Mom Chat with Chelsey: Surviving Placenta Previa

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ShaKrystin Dock, Author of Surviving Placenta Previa, joined Chelsey on Studio10. You can order her book here.

The following was found online:

Having a baby is one of the most joyous and memorable moments in a woman’s life. Although most pregnancies are uneventful, sometimes complications happen regardless of race or ethnic background. Unfortunately, the risk of developing medical problems, or pregnancy complications, is a possibility for all women. For African American women in particular, the risk is significantly higher.Approximately 8% of all pregnancies involve complications that, if left untreated, may harm the mother and/or the baby. In this book, which is based on ShaKrystin’s real-life experience, you will find out about a particular pregnancy complication called Placenta Previa. Dock recounts her journey through a challenging pregnancy as she faced a condition she’d never even heard of. From hemorrhaging, extended hospitalizations, bedrest, infections, and emergency surgeries, ShaKrystin’s story will both educate and encourage pregnant women who may find themselves in a similar situation.

