MPD: Unknown suspect shoots, wounds teen

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy Tuesday.

Officers responded to University Hospital around 7:16 p.m. in reference to an assault and learned that the victim had reportedly been shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

The boy received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

