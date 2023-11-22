MPD: Unknown suspect shoots, wounds teen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy Tuesday.
Officers responded to University Hospital around 7:16 p.m. in reference to an assault and learned that the victim had reportedly been shot by an unknown suspect, police said.
The boy received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.
