Not much rain left, turning cooler

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WALA) - There will be a few more showers and drizzles the next few hours. Most of them will be in the eastern parts of the area and the Panhandle. Otherwise, it will just be overcast and damp from the earlier rain.

Wednesday will be quiet and cool with lows near 50 and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

It will be cloudy and cool on Thanksgiving with morning lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

A low will be tracking across the Gulf Thursday night, but it will be well south of us. So there’s only a slight chance of a light shower late Thursday into early Friday.

Black Friday will start chilly, in the mid-40s, and the afternoon will only warm up to around 60. It will be mostly cloudy as well.

The weekend looks nice with lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies.

