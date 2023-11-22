Poarch Band of Creek Indians setting up for 51st annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is getting ready to celebrate their 51st annual Thanksgiving pow wow. Guests have the chance to enjoy the festivities on Thursday and Friday.

It takes a lot of people to put this on. Our whole tribe kicks in and works together to make it happen,” Planning and event coordinator Christopher Blackburn said.

Tens of thousands of people attend every year. As always you can expect food, craft booths, and traditional tribal dance and drum contests.

And this year there’s a new addition for those contests.

“This year we’re actually opening our brand-new pavilion. A covered dance arena that we’ve never had. This is the first year we’ve had it. We think it’s going to be a big attraction to dancers from everywhere,” Blackburn said.

And you definitely don’t want to miss the grand entry.

“Grand entry is like a parade of the dancers that will be competing for prize money. Over 130,000 dollars they’ll be giving away. There’ll be different drum groups from all over the US and Canada,” Blackburn said.

They’ll also have the selection of the Poarch Creek Princesses.

“It is a type of pageant, but they start preparing and we start working and making different types of crafts. Our baskets, jewelry, moccasins. And it’s about six months prior to Thanksgiving that we start preparing for that as well,” 2022-23 Senior Adult Princess Amanda Montgomery said.

All to celebrate the rich history and traditions.

“We just love it. It’s a colorful day. It’s my favorite time of the year. Every year we look forward to Thanksgiving. It’s like a homecoming for our tribal families and people we haven’t seen in a while. So, it’s one of my most favorite times of the year,” Montgomery said.

Tickets are 15 dollars for both days, 10 dollars for one-day admission, and children six years and younger get in free.

