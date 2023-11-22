Recipe: Loaded Nachos w/ Bama Bob’s
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS:
- Corn tortillas cut into triangles
- BBQ seasoning
- BBQ sauce
- Pork, chicken, or brisket
- Nacho cheese sauce
STEPS:
Corn tortillas cut into triangles. Drop tortillas into 350 degree fryer for 30 seconds. Remove and put fried tortilla chips in pan and apply BBQ seasoning. Put seasoned tortillas on plate, then add meat (pork, chicken, or brisket) on top of chips. Cover with BBQ sauce, then cover with Nacho cheese. Add jalapenos to top and add a little more BBQ seasoning and decorate with more BBQ sauce.
ABOUT THE RESTAURANT:
- Bama Bob’s BBQ
- 3758 Dauphin Island Parkway
- Mobile AL 36605
- Tuesday-Friday 11:00-6:00
- Saturday 11:00-2:00
- Bamabobs.com
