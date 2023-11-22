Advertise With Us
Recipe: Loaded Nachos w/ Bama Bob’s

Sponsored by Bama Bob's BBQ
By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS:

  • Corn tortillas cut into triangles
  • BBQ seasoning
  • BBQ sauce
  • Pork, chicken, or brisket
  • Nacho cheese sauce

STEPS:

Corn tortillas cut into triangles. Drop tortillas into 350 degree fryer for 30 seconds. Remove and put fried tortilla chips in pan and apply BBQ seasoning. Put seasoned tortillas on plate, then add meat (pork, chicken, or brisket) on top of chips. Cover with BBQ sauce, then cover with Nacho cheese. Add jalapenos to top and add a little more BBQ seasoning and decorate with more BBQ sauce.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT:

  • Bama Bob’s BBQ
  • 3758 Dauphin Island Parkway
  • Mobile AL 36605
  • Tuesday-Friday 11:00-6:00
  • Saturday 11:00-2:00
  • Bamabobs.com

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church

Recide: Loaded Nachos
Mom Chat with Chelsey: Surviving Placenta Previa
This Holiday Season: Tips to track your family traits
Disney’s Frozen 10th Anniversary Celebration
