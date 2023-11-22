Recipe: Loaded Nachos w/ Bama Bob’s

INGREDIENTS:

Corn tortillas cut into triangles

BBQ seasoning

BBQ sauce

Pork, chicken, or brisket

Nacho cheese sauce

STEPS:

Corn tortillas cut into triangles. Drop tortillas into 350 degree fryer for 30 seconds. Remove and put fried tortilla chips in pan and apply BBQ seasoning. Put seasoned tortillas on plate, then add meat (pork, chicken, or brisket) on top of chips. Cover with BBQ sauce, then cover with Nacho cheese. Add jalapenos to top and add a little more BBQ seasoning and decorate with more BBQ sauce.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT:

Bama Bob’s BBQ

3758 Dauphin Island Parkway

Mobile AL 36605

Tuesday-Friday 11:00-6:00

Saturday 11:00-2:00

Bamabobs.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.