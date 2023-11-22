Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the Casserole:

6 medium sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled

1/2 stick butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Topping:

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups mini marshmallows

STEPS:

Melt butter in a large bowl. Add sugar, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, kosher salt and vanilla extract. Use a hand mixer to combine. Add sweet potatoes to the bowl. Beat until well blended. Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.

For the Topping:

Combine flour and brown sugar together in a bowl. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes. Pour melted butter over the top then sprinkle marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

