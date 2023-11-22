Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- For the Casserole:
- 6 medium sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled
- 1/2 stick butter, melted
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the Topping:
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
STEPS:
For the Casserole:
Melt butter in a large bowl. Add sugar, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, kosher salt and vanilla extract. Use a hand mixer to combine. Add sweet potatoes to the bowl. Beat until well blended. Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
For the Topping:
Combine flour and brown sugar together in a bowl. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes. Pour melted butter over the top then sprinkle marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
