Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • For the Casserole:
  • 6 medium sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled
  • 1/2 stick butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • For the Topping:
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows

STEPS:

For the Casserole:

Melt butter in a large bowl. Add sugar, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, kosher salt and vanilla extract. Use a hand mixer to combine. Add sweet potatoes to the bowl. Beat until well blended. Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.

For the Topping:

Combine flour and brown sugar together in a bowl. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes. Pour melted butter over the top then sprinkle marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

