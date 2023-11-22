Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

The team also announced Tuesday that cornerback Cameron Dantzler was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Dantzler is a Hammond native and graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He played college football at Mississippi State before being taken in the third round of the 2020 draft by Minnesota.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.