This Holiday Season: Tips to track your family traits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picky eater? Sun sneezes? Don’t like dancing? It’s now possible to explore personal traits and behaviors, and perhaps the perfect time to discuss – At family holiday gatherings.

A recent addition to DNA discovery - Parental Traits Inheritance – can simply show which parent may have influenced one’s personal traits, even without a parent having to take a test. Pro genealogist Crista Cowan joined us on Studio10 to share insights on how this technology works and how viewers/listeners can explore their own family history this holiday season!

Things like:

• Fussy & Finicky – Uncover the origin of aversions to spicy food, as well as other picky tendencies .

• Risky Business – How does genetics play a role in theme park participation?

• Introvert or Extravert – The origins of social gathering preferences… why some will want to stay all night and others prefer to be the first to leave.

• And so much more!

Crista Cowan, Ancestry Corporate Genealogist

Crista has been a professional genealogist since 2002 and employed by Ancestry since 2004. Her involvement in family history, however, reaches all the way back to childhood when she was parked under a microfilm reader at the Family History Library in her baby carrier. Since then, she has spent thousands of hours discovering, documenting, and telling family stories. Beyond her matchless research skills and expertise in genealogy, Crista is above all else, a storyteller. Crista can help guide any conversation to uncover family history and stories that will last for generations to come.

Interview Provided by: Ancestry

Website for more info: Ancestry.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.