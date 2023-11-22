Top tech gifts for the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s never too early to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, especially when it comes to the gadgets that everyone will want this season. If you have a tech enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, find out the latest must-have items you need to start shopping for.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retail expert Justine Santaniello joined us with her top tech gifts for the 2023 holiday season. Justine will showcase gifts that not only feature next-level technology, but also offer unique ways to spend quality time with family and friends through the holiday season and beyond. In this segment, she will expand on the following:

Quest 3: A next generation headset that is bringing mixed reality into the mainstream. Enhanced technology and full-color resolution allow virtual elements to blend with your physical surroundings, creating limitless possibilities to explore: play a virtual piano on your coffee table or work out with a virtual personal trainer from the comfort of home! The thinner profile and streamlined controllers also offer a more comfortable user experience, so the headset feels balanced on your head and you can reach out and interact with virtual worlds naturally. With more than 500 experiences including games, virtual hangouts, fitness training and a home theatre in your headset, Quest 3 offers endless possibilities. And new this year: parent-managed accounts for preteens (age 10-12) with age-appropriate protections made specifically for them. This gives young people a chance to safely experience engaging and educational content on their family’s device.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: These next-generation smart glasses are lightweight, with a slimmer design, upgraded camera and speaker specs – plus they allow you to livestream directly onto Facebook and Instagram! The smart glasses also come with AI features, allowing wearers to use hands-free voice commands to ask questions and receive responses in real-time. They were also built with privacy in mind- Capture LED lets you know if someone is taking a photo, video or livestream around you.

