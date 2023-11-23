Advertise With Us
Expect fairly quiet weather in the region

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - It was a beautiful Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. As more people hit the road tonight and tomorrow, the weather in the region is expected to be relatively quiet. A weak disturbance moving through our area may bring a few showers on Thursday afternoon and evening. Although there will be plenty of clouds, the chances of rain remain low.

THANKSGIVING:

The morning will start partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds increasing into the afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, ranging from the 40s in the morning to the upper 50s later in the day.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Clouds will start the day, but gradual clearing is expected later in the day, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s.

