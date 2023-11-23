Advertise With Us
How to stay safe in the kitchen this holiday season

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every year, fire stations across the Gulf Coast get calls for kitchen catastrophes during the holiday season.

A demonstration from the Escambia County, Florida Fire Rescue showed exactly what not to do when they dropped a frozen turkey in a fryer. In a split second, one wrong choice could lead to someone getting hurt.

“When it comes to deep-frying turkeys, that’s a special area of concern,” said Tres Cozine, firefighter with Theodore Dawes. “The first thing I would remind people to do is to make sure that the turkey is fully defrosted and pat dry. Oil and water are not a good combination.”

  • Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling food.
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove.
  • Turkey fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns. Do not overfill the container.
  • Make sure to stay at least 10 feet away from any structure or overhang.

Cozine said if it doesn’t seem right, stay away.

“Just use common sense. If it feels dangerous, don’t do it,” he said.

