Mobile Parks and Recreation hosts Thanksgiving meal for Tillman’s Corner homeless community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This Thanksgiving the homeless community in Tillman’s Corner got a much-needed blessing from Mobile Parks and Recreation during their first ever patriot giving Thanksgiving event.

“This is a special event for me personally because I used to work in this area and saw the inclement of homelessness starting to build up in this area, so I just felt like this was the perfect place to feed our neighbors in need,” said Activity/Volunteer Coordinator Gary Thomas.

57 volunteers came together from all walks of life and different cities to First Baptist Church Tillman’s Corner and spent four hours serving hot meals to those in need.

“We have turkey, we have green beans, we have two different types of casserole. All the good stuff that would normally be on a Thanksgiving dinner we have it here,” said Thomas. “We also have some bread products for them to take with them.”

Different groups like Waterfront Rescue Mission and Authentic Life Church donated to put this meal together. Volunteers say it meant a lot to take some time and be a blessing to those who needed it.

“Everybody falls on hard times especially in the economy today, said Clement Williams. “When you’re doing things like this it gives you that warm feeling inside knowing that you’re helping somebody and hoping one day they’ll be on their feet where they can do the same.”

The Parks and Rec department says they hope to make this an annual event so they can continue to put smiles on their faces around the holidays.

“Love is in the air all around and I hope they understand that we’re doing this out of our hearts,” said Williams.

“A lot of people might look at it as just getting a meal for the day but we’re feeding your stomachs but we’re also feeding your souls and your mind letting you know that somebody out there does care for you,” added Thomas.

