Temperatures will max out in middle to upper 50s

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WALA) - Happy Thanksgiving!

Heading into today, we will be cloudy and cool. Some isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. They will be quick-moving and should be light. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 50s and the lower-60s, but dry northerly winds could have us feeling colder.

Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the 40s. Cloudy skies with more isolated showers are possible.

Heading into tomorrow morning, keep the coat handy for early morning Black Friday shopping. Daytime highs will continue in the upper 50s and the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we turn sunny with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Another front will push in on Sunday, increasing our chances of rain and dropping our temperatures into next week.

Have a happy, AND SAFE, Thanksgiving!!

